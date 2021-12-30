1. Donald Trump coming to Cullman for rally (Aug. 2)
2. ‘I know some of it is not going to get better’ A year after coming off a ventilator, Covid survivor still a long way from recovery (Sept. 4)
3. A ‘pretty chill’ Peep: Pet rooster reunited with owner after going missing (Feb. 11)
4. Alcohol license approved for new Good Hope restaurant (April 12)
5. The ‘bravest little girl’: Community rallies around Lillie Handley (July 21)
6. Juvenile arrested for school bomb threats (Sept. 21)
7. Lawsuit filed against Cullman City School Board (Aug. 19)
8. City approves inflatable water park for Palomino RV Resort (March 22)
9. Cullman man killed in Birmingham wreck (April 20)
10. Parents demand city schools address racist attitudes, behaviors (Dec. 15)
