Cullman County Farmers Federation (CCFF) member and outgoing State Women’s Leadership Committee (WLC) Chair Lydia Haynes was honored with an Individual Leadership Award for Service to the WLC from the Alabama Farmers Federation during an awards ceremony Dec. 5.
Haynes was raised on a cotton farm in East Cullman. She and husband Darrell have been involved with the Federation for more than 40 years. As WLC chair in 2022, she served as an ex-officio on the state board of directors. Haynes also serves as Cullman County WLC chair. The ceremony was part of the second general session of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, which drew more than 1,200 attendees.
Cullman County Farmers Federation (CCFF) member Lisa Lake was honored with an Individual Leadership Award for Public Relations and Communications from the Alabama Farmers Federation during an awards ceremony Dec. 5.
The nomination, submitted by CCFF President Lee Haynes, described Lake as someone who has a great passion for getting young people involved in agriculture. In the past 15 years, she has served on the award-winning Cullman County’s Farm- City and the Cullman County Women’s Leadership committees. She took the initiative to start a communications workshop for ag students at Cullman County schools with presentations covering public speaking, writing, agricultural advocacy and responsible use of social media. She and husband Steve live on their cattle and poultry farm in the Battleground Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.