The City of Good Hope eyes potential upgrades to their baseball field lighting after a proposal from LED Capital Monday night.
Speaking on behalf of LED Capital, Muntingh Hamman presented the council with the benefits to upgrading the lights from the existing metal halide bulbs at the baseball field.
If approved the company would utilize the existing light poles and simply replace the lights themselves, alleviating strain on the poles from the reduced weight of the new lights. Hamman also claimed that their lights would reduce hot-spots on the field and uneven light distribution so fewer lights would be needed.
With an alleged 65%-75% cost reduction in energy consumption Hamman told the council that depending on how often the lights were used that the cost of the purchase and installation of new LED fixtures would be made up within two to three years.
Tim Garner, also representing LED Capital made the council aware that the company already had plans to replace the lights at the smaller baseball ball field located adjacent to West Point Town Hall.
Decisions regarding the matter were tabled to allow the council to determine how many lights they would like replaced and calculate the cost vs. energy savings in order to make the most informed decision, but not before inquiring about the possibility of using the company to supply lights for several currently unlit roads and subdivisions in the community — a possibility that Hamman said was well within the companies capabilities.
In other business the council:
Received an update from City Planner Corey Harbison that stop bars were currently being placed at the intersection of Highway 69 and Good Hope School Road. This is an effort to avoid confusion of drivers failing to pull their vehicles far enough forward to trip the traffic light’s sensor.
Announced a “Back to School Bash” to take place from 5-7pm on July 28 at Good Hope City Hall.
Surplussed a 2017 Kubota Zero Turn Mower to be placed on govdeals.