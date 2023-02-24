The Good Hope High School Fair Representative, Princess, and Heritage pageants will be held on Saturday, March 11. The Fair Representative Pageant starts at 4 p.m. The Heritage/Princess Pageant tentatively starts at 5 p.m.
Good Hope High School pageants March 11
- Staff report
-
-
