GOOD HOPE — Renovations to the Good Hope Municipal Park are set for their next round of improvements with the Good Hope City Council approving the purchase of new playground equipment.
After assistant clerk Lori Luesby was able to secure a $95,722 through Onmnia Partners — a national collaborative purchasing program that is available to all state and local government groups — the city was able to forego the bid process and will simply need to provide the remaining $200,000 needed for the purchase. The purchase will be made through the Onmnia Parters certified Gametime Playground Equipment Company.
The council also began the process of following in the footsteps of the City of Cullman and Cullman County by having the first public reading of an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensary within their city limits. With only four licenses being awarded by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, the ordinance does not guarantee the city will see a future of cannabis sales. It does however, provide a license holder the option to operate within the city limits and provide a possible avenue for a steep increase in sales tax revenue.
In other business, the council:
Amended zoning ordinance 009-2019 in relation to sections 2.04, 3.02, 3.03, 3.04, and 3.05. The ordinance now reads that primary structures located in zones RA (Rural/Agriculture), R1 and R2 (Single-Family Detached), and R3 (Single-Family and Multi-Family) shall have a minimum square footage requirement of 1,000 square feet.
Approved to renew its annual contract with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department that provides the city with a township deputy.
