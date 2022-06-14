For the second year, Cullman County Schools are utilizing the summer months to catch elementary students up on reading skills which they had struggled with during the regular school year.
The 2019 passing of the Alabama Literacy Act required schools to offer reading support during the summer months, a requirement that the CCBOE fully embraced. Th rough out the school year students are tested on three separate occasions to gauge their reading proficiency skills, those with scores lower than 40% in January are invited to participate in the summer reading program.
According to Vinemont Elementary’s Reading Specialist Hayley Drake, it is here where they will receive more focused and personalized attention to catch them up with their peers. Despite only having offered the camp for one summer Drake says that the benefits were already apparent at the beginning of the 2022 school year.
“For those who participated last year it was very apparent that they didn’t have what we call the ‘summer slide’ and their oral reading fluency (reading aloud) skills had drastically improved,” Drake says.
Equipped with the knowledge on the science of reading through the CCBOE’s LETTERS training, educators for the reading program begin each day with a heggerty exercise. A ten dollar word that Drake describes as phonemic awareness training.
“I’ve been teaching 3rd grade for 17 years, and it wasn’t until recently that I really understood the importance of phonemic awareness. During the warm-up time there’s actually not any reading at all, it focuses completely on relating the sounds to letters and words. If a student can’t comprehend the sounds then they are going to struggle with reading,” Drake says.
The remainder of the day is spent focused on grade appropriate SPIRE curriculum —a program approved by the Alabama Literacy Taskforce— which focuses on phonics, vocabulary and “all of the which focuses on phonics, vocabulary and “all of the remaining pieces” to reading comprehension. This curriculum is also approved to help students who may be struggling due to dyslexic tendencies, which according to Drake —who has a child with the condition herself— says is much more prevalent than many realize.
By limiting the number of invitations to participate in the program to students who can most benefit Drake says that they are able to limit the classroom sizes to four or five students, which she says has a dramatic impact on the effectiveness of the program. By leveling the playing field she says that they are able to develop more of a connection with their students and teach them that it is okay to make mistakes. Drake says that over the previous school year she noticed increased confidence in students who participated in last summer’s program saying that they “weren’t as afraid to ask for help in class.”
“The main thing is that we don’t want students to think this is some kind of punishment, we don’t want them to hate coming. All we want to do is help them catch up and fill in those gaps. We want to build those relationships so that students can know that there is somebody on their side that they can come to,” Drake said.