School is out for summer. It’s a time to celebrate our graduates and for students of all grades to enjoy a couple of months of freedom. It is, in many aspects, the best time of the year for kids.
It is also a blessed time for teachers, who have more than earned a break from the hustle and grind of the classroom. Teaching has never been an easy profession, and it has only grown more difficult in recent years.
COVID-19 was an obvious disruption, and teachers continue to report feeling the effects of the necessary move to remote learning, then a hybrid approach of in-person and remote, before finally returning full-time to school. Some aspects related to this move are improving, but the educational losses are still felt.
Then there are the disciplinary issues that seem to be exacerbated by lax policies on cell phones and dress codes and by a lack of stronger administrative responses to minor infractions that are nonetheless extremely disruptive to classrooms.
Then there is the extra stress for those teachers in state testing areas. School leaders throughout Mississippi are becoming more vocal on the need to address how schools are graded based on these tests. There are also more and more voices advocating for different testing measures that would allow students to graduate. But so far, legislative leaders have not listened. The state testing model was a good idea, and some semblance is clearly needed, but its current implementation is far from ideal and, in fact, is only adding to the stress for teachers.
Some teachers fear all of this is the new normal, and it is driving some to look for other careers. Nationally, the number of teacher choosing new professions is higher than ever.
In Mississippi, that number is thankfully lower. A recent column by education researchers Timothy Pressley and David T. Marshall revealed encouraging numbers for Mississippi educators.
Compared to the national average, more Mississippi teachers report having a high moral and expect to remain in the classroom for at least three more years. At the same time, the numbers are still not the most encouraging. For instance, less than half of Mississippi teachers said they have high moral, which is a point on which we need to work.
And, as Pressley and Marshall wrote, teachers listed their greatest challenges as “a lack of support from school administrators with discipline matters,” “disruptive students” and “more work (with) less time to complete it.” They also reported increased student apathy and less support from parents.
That is why our communities — and hopefully our state leaders — need to lift up teachers. State leaders need to listen to the requests of local educators and see what kind of reforms can be passed. Unintended consequences can destroy even the best plans.
Parents need to thank teachers. A text, email or card means more than you probably realize to a teacher, not just for the “kudos” but for letting them know that you are paying attention to what is happening with the students in the classroom.
And our communities must continue to find ways to show our appreciation, not just once a week near the end of school, but throughout the year. Thankfully there are several organizations throughout the area who partner with our schools to lift up students and teachers alike. These groups understand that good schools are vital for a strong community, and teachers are vital for good schools.
So allow us to say thanks to all the educators throughout Northeast Mississippi for the hard and important work you do. Your dedication to our students means more than we can express.
Tupelo Daily Journal
