The coughing, runny noses, sore throats, fevers and body aches have started earlier this flu season. Already in nearby Limestone County, one private school has closed for several days due to an increase in flu symptoms.
Flu activity is already widespread in Alabama, and state and local health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.
The state Department of Public Health offered these tips to help prevent the flu:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
For more information about flu and how to prevent it, and to monitor the Alabama weekly influenza reports, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/flu/data.html. The information is updated October through May.
If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, please consider doing it soon. Let’s limit the spread of the flu as much as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.