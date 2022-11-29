With Thanksgiving meals devoured and the tryptophan induced lethargy beginning to wane, it is time to officially usher in the Christmas season. For the City of Cullman, that means lining the streets of 1st Avenue for the return of the annual Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
Cullman Parks, Recreation, & Sports Tourism (CPRST) officials are expecting to host yet another record-breaking crowd this Friday, Dec. 2. Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Grand Marshall Perry Warren will lead the parade from the Busy Bee Cafe, to its conclusion at Depot Park.
Retiring in 2018, Warren owned and operated Village Furniture and Gifts for 20 years. Warren was selected to serve as the event's first Grand Marshall due to his deep love of the Cullman community, according the CPRST. Warren will be using the recognition to honor the memory of his son Whit Warren, who passed away in 2005.
Following the parade's conclusion, crowds will be able to gather at Depot Park where Santa will be available to take photographs with children, along with several other seasonal activities.
The evening will conclude with a lighting production of the city's 42-foot tall Christmas tree alongside the German Christmas Pyramid that was lit during a ceremony on Nov. 25.
The parade and tree lighting ceremony will also pave the way for next weekend's Christkindlmart that will open Dec. 9 and run through the Dec. 11. Guests will be able to visit the market in the Festhalle and Cullman Economic Development parking lot, to shop for hand-crafted gifts, enjoy German inspired food, and live music.
For more information visit christmasincullman.com.
