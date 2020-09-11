DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Town Council adopted its general fund and sewer fund at its monthly meeting Thursday night. The $455,620 general fund budget anticipates an increase in revenue of $55,105 over last year's budget and a $60,929 increase in spending for fiscal year 2020-2021. The difference between anticipated expenses and revenues for the year is $18,231, down slightly from last year's difference of $24,055.
The $90,121 sewer budget approved by the mayor and council forecasts a $3,060 difference in revenues and expenses. While that budget forecasts a $5,000 increase in sewer collections, it also includes slight increases in audit expenses, contract services and maintenance costs.
The town receives the majority of its general fund revenue from a variety of sales taxes, including the gas tax, half cent local sales tax and sales taxes shared by the county and municipalities. With the exception of the one percent gas tax, Dodge City leaders budgeted for an increase in all the sales tax revenue.
The largest budgeted expense is in utility payments for town-owned properties. The individual expenses for utilities at those facilities totals $86,000 for the year. Wages make up the second-largest annual expense - $84,000, down $1,000 from last year's budget - and the fee to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for providing a deputy to the town comes in at $39,143. Other large expenses include $20,000 for the town park and $30,000 for road maintenance.
At Thursday's meeting, the town council also approved plans for the Oct. 6 runoff for Council Place 5. In the Aug. 25 election, incumbent councilman Ervin Chumley received the majority of the votes in the three-person race, but not enough to win the seat outright. He will face J.V. Shelton in the runoff election. The town appointed the election official and poll workers for the up-coming election and set Oct. 12 for a special called meeting to canvass the election results and issue the certificate of election to the winner of that race.
The council also approved paying a $1,000 deductible to the town's insurance carrier after a recent lightening storm damaged electronics and heating and cooling systems at the town hall and senior center. "We're actually finding stuff every day," said Mayor Tawana Canada. "We've got to give [the insurance company] the claim, but before we do that I want to get someone up on the roof to make sure nothing was damaged up there."
