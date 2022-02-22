Cullman defeats Scottsboro 75-58 in the championship game of the Class 6A Northwest Regional Tournament. The Bearcats (27-3) are heading to the state tournament for the first time since 1932.
Cullman defeats Scottsboro 75-58 for Class 6A Northwest Regional title
Funeral service for Marie Hamner Campbell, 94, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Rev. Eric Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-1 p.m. prior to service.
Funeral services for William Craven Hershberger of Cullman will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
