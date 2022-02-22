Bearcats heading to Birmingham

Cullman celebrates their win over Scottsboro.

 By Amanda Shavers

Cullman defeats Scottsboro 75-58 in the championship game of the Class 6A Northwest Regional Tournament. The Bearcats (27-3) are heading to the state tournament for the first time since 1932.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you