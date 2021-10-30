Some of Cullman County’s youngest artists were rewarded for their work Thursday after participating in a pumpkin painting contest hosted by the Cullman County Library System.
The contest required participants to paint a plastic pumpkin, either at home or at the library, based on a character from their favorite book. All of the contest’s entries have been on display at the library this week, and judging took place on Wednesday before the prize winners were awarded on Thursday.
The division winners each received an art set for them to continue growing as an artist, as well as a certificate to recognize their achievement and a goody bag containing some sweet treats. The overall winner of the contest also received a $50 gift certificate to Camelot Books.
Renee Welsh, board member of the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, congratulated the contest’s winners and participants, and encouraged them all to tell their friends to pick up a book and choose a character for next year’s contest.
“We wanted to thank each of you,” she said. “And do us a favor and next year encourage your classmates to choose a book, because that’s what we’re all about — reading and enjoying the library.”
The winners of this year’s contest, and the character they painted, were:
K-2nd Grade
Remi VanMaanen
Rapunzel from Rapunzel
3-6th Grade
Kylie Sims
Skippy Jon Jones from Skippy Jon Jones
7-9th Grade
Hailey Wigington
Sam I Am from Green Eggs and Ham
10-12th Grade
Zach McCabe
The Big Bad Wolf from The Three Little Pigs
Overall Best in Show
John Luke Allcorn
Auburn from Auburn!
