The Cullman City School System will be hosting substitute training on Thursday to prepare for the coming school year.
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Cullman City School Board, Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson spoke about the training and how the system will likely need more substitutes as schools reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to recruit more substitutes because we know we’re going to have a need for those,” she said.
This Thursday’s training will take place at 5 p.m. in the Cullman High School Auditorium, and Patterson said the system is also considering hosting the substitute training online to allow for people to be added to the substitute roster throughout the year.
She said the system is still working through the logistics of reopening on Aug. 19, and around 16 percent of the system’s students have signed up for its virtual learning option that will let them work from home.
Patterson has begun meeting with the system’s administrators to go through the virtual school requests, and they will begin finalizing the plans for teachers and students in the coming days.
“We know that we’ll have some teachers that will shift to virtual teachers, and we’ll have to redistribute some of the students in classes,” she said. “So that will be what we’re working on for the next few weeks.”
In other business, the board:
Approved June 2020 payroll of $2,127,178.78, invoices paid of $631,764.45, financial statements and bank reconciliations.
Gave permission to salvage a Sanyo TV from Cullman City Primary School.
Gave permission to salvage three metal tables in fair/poor condition from Head Start.
Approved Head Start Expenditures Report for June 2020.
Approved Head Start FFR Quarterly Report.
Approved Lockstep Technology Group as the lowest responsible bidder for Network Switch and Replacement at Cullman High School.
Approved 2020-2021 Head Start Salary Schedules.
Approved revised Head Start Assistant Director/Fiscal Manager Job Description.
Gave permission to bid Cullman High School Parking Lot Overlay - Summer 2020 and accept the lowest responsible bidder (CHS Parking Lot Fund).
Proposed approval of revised Board Policy 6.9 Title IX. This item will be sent out to the Policy Review Committee and brought back for reconsideration.
Proposed approval of the revised Secretary/Receptionist Job Description. This item will be sent out to the Policy Review Committee and brought back for reconsideration.
Approved revised 2020-2021 Cullman City Schools Calendar- correction of observance of Independence Day.
Approved a memorandum of agreement between Cullman City Schools, Melinda Willigham and the Alabama State Department of Education for employee to serve as ARI Regional Staff from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
Gave permission for CCS Child Nutrition Program to participate in a supplemental bid to expand the selection of individually wrapped food items, with the following school systems: Albertville City, Arab City, Boaz City, Blount County, Etowah County, Gadsden City and Marshall County.
Gave permission to increase substitute nurse pay from $15/hour to $20/hour, effective July 22.
Gave permission to conduct a kindergarten camp at Cullman City Primary School on Aug. 19-20.
Gave permission to contract with Jodi Lucas to conduct student individual evaluations and records clerk services.
Approved revised 2020-2021 Cullman City Head Start Calendar.
Approved revised Cullman City Head Start Pre-K Calendar.
Approved Cullman City Child Development Center (Head Start) NGA for FY20 COLA Supplement and CARES Act Funding.
Gave permission for 12-month employees to carry over five additional vacation days to be used to June 30, 2021.
Proposed approval of the following new Head Start Policies and Procedures: PO-HPS11- Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Plan, PO-HPS12- Daily Health Checks and PO-HPS13- Emergency Closure. These will go out to Policy Review Committee and be brought back for consideration.
Approved Head Start Community Partnership Agreement with Brooks’ Place.
Gave permission to contract with Karen Willingham to provide secretarial/bookkeeping duties for Child Nutrition Program as needed.
Gave permission to contract with Kevin Wilson to assist the Technology Coordinator with various technology projects and also assist the Technology Integration Specialist.
Gave permission to provide a $100 stipend to kindergarten teachers for ALSDE required six-hour training- AlaKiDs (three hour increments over two days).
Gave permission to provide a $100 stipend to teachers- initial medication training (full day).
Gave permission to provide a $50 stipend to teachers- refresher medication training (half day).
Gave permission to provide a $100/day stipend for Head Start teachers to attend professional development trainings during the summer (Head Start/OSR funds).
Gave permission to provide a $75/day stipend for Head Start assistants to attend professional development trainings during the summer (Head Start/OSR funds).
Gave permission to provide a $100/day stipend to new teachers attending New Teacher Induction on Aug. 3-7.
Gave permission to contract with Tracie Kirkwood, Priscilla Henshaw, Savanna Ponder and Emily Price to plan progression for K-1 in regards to ALSDE new critical standards (two days) (Title I funds).
Gave permission to contract with Margaret Baker to prepare and teach a kindergarten readiness summer program (Head Start funds).
Gave permission to contract with Jennifer Shugarts to provide lead nurse duties during the summer of 2020.
Gave permission to contract with teachers to perform IEP meetings as needed (CARES Act and/or General Fund).
Gave permission to contract with Denise Burroughs to complete additional summer work at Cullman High School (not to exceed $500).
Approved the following personnel considerations:
Resignations
Amber Kugler- Pre-K Special Education instructional assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective July 14.
Transfers
Jacob Brown- from social science teacher at Cullman Middle School to Alternative School teacher at Central Office, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Jennifer Yeager- from Alternative School teacher at Central Office to seventh grade social science teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Emily Hines- from first grade teacher at Cullman City Primary School to ARI Reading Coach at West Elementary School, effective 2020-2020 school year.
Katie Free- from instructional assistant at West Elementary School to teacher at West Elementary School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Reassignments
Erin Williams- from eighth grade science teacher to seventh grade science teacher at Cullman Middle School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Robbie Vantrease- from technology data assistant to receptionist/secretary at Central Office, effective July 22.
Leaves of absence
Karen Hays Graham, kindergarten teacher at Cullman City Primary School, unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-2021 school year.
Terri Abbott, CNP secretary/bookkeeper, unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-2021 school year.
Jessica Lowry, speech-language pathologist at East Elementary School, unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-2021 school year to run concurrently with FMLA.
Modification of Employment
Melinda Willingham, modify employment from nine months to 12 months while serving on the ALSDE ARI Regional Staff beginning July 1 (ALSDE will reimburse CCS for salary and benefits).
Employments
Brynn Hilliar- EDP aide at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 19.
Harper Canaday Marshall- kindergarten teacher at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 10.
Amanda Stidham- first grade teacher at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 10.
Deborah Lynn Garner- Head Start disabilities assistant at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 11.
Summer Dawn Hampton- Head Start Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 10.
Marci Katherine Watts- Head Start PFCE assistant at Cullman City Primary School beginning Aug. 11.
Brittney Quinn- temporary Head Start Pre-K teacher at Cullman City Primary School to fill a leave of absence from Sept. 21 through Jan. 3, 2021 (tentative dates).
Sheila Villar Carlin- science teacher at Cullman Middle School beginning Aug. 10.
Jennifer Gillispie- special education teacher at East Elementary School beginning Aug. 10.
