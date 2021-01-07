Vaccine

The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency are receiving reports of citizens being contacted at their homes for the purpose of being offered COVID-19 vaccinations at home.

In addition, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency are contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact. 

The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.

