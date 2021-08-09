Wallace State Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 in the School of Nursing and Center for Science. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, with a follow-up date of Sept. 9 for the second dose. The event is free and open to the public.
Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can register in advance at https://bit.ly/wsccvaccineclinic. Walk-in appointments are also available.
The COVID-19 vaccine is a free vaccine.
“Wallace State is excited to provide an opportunity to protect the community from this virus by offering vaccinations,” said Deborah “Pepper” Hoover, chair of the WSCC Department of Nursing Education. “The citizens of Alabama can make a difference in this pandemic by joining forces and showing that we can be champions in this fight.”
To find other convenient COVID-19 vaccination locations, visit vaccine.gov, text your ZIP to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
Vaccines are making a difference in reducing the spread and severity of the disease, even protecting against the extremely contagious Delta variant. In Alabama, there is recent news vaccine rates are rising but time is of the essence as rates of infection rise and the state still has a long way to go. Wallace State assisted in the vaccine effort by holding its first clinic in February. This one, officials hope, will bolster a successful start to fall semester and provide a much-needed service to the community.
For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.