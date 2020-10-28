Cullman County’s hospitalization rate due to COVID-19 has been on the rise, but there is one less patient being treated at Cullman Regional. Daphne O’Rear came home last week after being hospitalized for 90 days, which included two months on a ventilator.
While she’s home now and on the road to recovery, she and her mother, Teresa, note it’s going to be a long road. “She walked five steps the other day and she was worn out,” said Teresa.
Daphne, 33, continues to work through the physical after affects of the virus. “She’s over the Covid, but she’s not over the effects,” said her mother.
“It was really hard,” said Daphne. “It’s still hard because I can’t get up and help do anything with my children and I’d like to.”
Daphne said when she first came down with the virus, she didn’t realize how sick she was. She knew she was extremely tired, but didn’t realize it was as bad as it was until her mom showed up and saw her blue fingernails. Teresa called for an ambulance and shortly after that, Daphne was put on the ventilator.
That was on July 25, when Cullman County was seeing its highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Two months later, she came off the machine. “I couldn’t really remember much,” she said. “I couldn’t talk; I had to learn to talk again.”
During her last month in the hospital, Daphne was able to have phone calls and FaceTime her children, ages 3 and 8, three times. “They’d call me crying. They would call and just cry because I couldn’t come home,” said Daphne. “I missed my babies so bad.”
“They were so excited to see mommy home,” she added.
The impact of the disease goes beyond physical recovery. Daphne didn’t have medical insurance, and, without the ability to care for her children right now, her mom has taken a leave of absence from her job to help out. In addition, without a ramp at her home, medical technicians have to maneuver her up and down stairs for on-going medical appointments.
Teresa said she’s told Daphne, “‘This isn’t something that any of us asked for, but mom’s going to be here no matter what.’”
That, though, was also in question when Teresa suffered two heart attacks in early October and was hospitalized. Right after that, Teresa’s mother was also briefly hospitalized.
“It’s just been rough,” said Teresa.
But through it all, she said the overwhelming feelings are of gratitude and hope. “I want people to know I’m blessed,” said Teresa. “She’s fought a long battle. But we had people all over the United States that have been praying for her.
“If it wasn’t for God, we wouldn’t be where we are. We are blessed. We’re still here,” she added.
As frustrating as it is for Teresa to witness her daughter’s frustration at not being able to care for her children right now, it’s also frustrating to hear people dismiss the virus as nothing more serious than the flu. “It’s real, but people don’t believe it,” she said. “I almost lost my daughter a couple of times.”
“It’s a very serious thing,” said Daphne. “Wear a mask when you go out.”
That is the advice Cullman Regional is also sharing as the number of patients is again increasing. As of Thursday, Cullman Regional was treating 12 patients for COVID-19. The highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Cullman Regional were reported at the end of July, peaking at 27 patients on July 28.
“We are seeing a significant increase in the number of patients being tested for COVID who are symptomatic and are subsequently hospitalized,” said Lindsey Dossey, Cullman Regional vice president of marketing and communications.
As of Monday, Cullman County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since July 12, when the county recorded 54 new cases in one day. According to ADPH, Cullman has had 2,557 confirmed and probable cases since March, with 25 confirmed or probable deaths from the virus.
Dossey said “covid fatigue” is contributing to this increase in community spread. “Everyone has COVID-fatigue, so do we,” she said. “Everyone, including us, is sick of social distancing and mask wearing, but at this point, this is all that is proven to prevent the spread.”
