University of Alabama System Chancellor Fess St. John made a trip to Washington, D.C. this week to participate in a summit on sending students back to campuses and schools this fall. St. John was the only representative from a large, flagship system to participate in the summit that included President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence and cabinet members.
The purpose of the summit, said St. John, was for the administration to hear from education leaders on their plans to open this fall.
In his remarks, St. John, a Cullman native, shared that the University of Alabama System, which includes campuses in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Huntsville, has been working on measures to safely return students to campus. “Our students are yearning to come back to campus,” he said.
“The students want to come back, their parents want them to come back, our job is to make it safe to make that happen,” St. John told The Times this week. “It’s very complicated. We’ve got great resources with the scientists, doctors and researchers at UAB and we decided early on to call on that expertise to develop plans for all three of our campuses.”
Those plans include requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus, use a symptom tracker app and wear masks while in classrooms and buildings. They have also changed class sizes and schedules to allow for greater social distancing.
“We think we’ve done everything we could to prepare for a return to on-campus instruction, but things change very quickly” he said.
He said the university system’s plan is very comprehensive - covering everything from food service to social events - but will require cooperation from students and faculty.
As St. John told the president and vice president this week, “What this does is allow us to not only allow us to reopen our schools, but hopefully keep them open, which is going to be the hardest part.”
Other plans for the school year include using contract tracing and sample testing throughout the school year.
“It’s going to be difficult enough to reopen; it all will be wasted effort if we can not stay open,” St. John said. “Those are tools that we think will help us maintain a healthy campus so we can finish the year.”
St. John said they will be communicating to students that their cooperation is going to be essential to on-campus learning this year. “This is not permanent and we can not eliminate all risk but we can minimize the risk,” he said. “We don’t want to shut down again. We’re going to ask everyone to cooperate, participate and be very much onboard with the plans.”
Trump, who attended the Alabama-LSU football game last fall, also asked about the prospect of a football season this year.
“Mr. President, that’s not the first time we’ve heard that question, I can promise you,” St. John replied. “We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama. Understand that creates great difficulties and complexities, and we are hoping for that. It’s important to a lot of people, but we’re doing our best on that one, too.”
St. John told The Times they are still not exactly sure what a football season would look like. “That has been a topic of intense study for several months,” he said. “The athletic department along with the university and our task force have considered every possibility across the spectrum.”
So far, he said, “There are more questions than answers. But they are prepared to try to have games with no fans, a small number of fans, all the way up to full stadiums depending on what a healthy practice allows.”
Many of the decisions will be made by conferences and the NCAA, he added. “Time is running out to make those decisions,” he said.
