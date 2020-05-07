After briefly opening her dining room at Rumors Deli on Wednesday, owner Annette Harris was back to drive-thru and catering only on Thursday. Harris said she was warned by the local health department that if she opened the dining room, she could lose her business license and access to her building.
“They will come and they will chain my place up to where I can’t get in, where my employees can’t get in, and there won’t be a Rumors Deli,” Harris said.
With concerns about not being able to fulfill catering obligations or keep employees working, Harris decided to not reopen the dining room, but instead encourage supporters to make purchases through the drive-thru and online ordering.
“I hope people will flood this place and show that it doesn’t matter that I can’t open this door, and they’re taking away my right to run my business,” she said. “Governor Ivey has made that decision.”
Harris said she does not blame the local health department, noting that they are just following the health order issued by the state.
Thursday morning, cars passed by honking in response to Harris’ FaceBook video asking people to “honk if you love Rumors,” and customers came to the front of the deli to see if it was, indeed, open. All supported Harris’ desire to open her doors to customers.
“It’s the start of socialism,” said one man as he walked back to his car.
Another, Dale Carter, drove from Birmingham with $500 cash he’d gotten from an ATM that morning. He’d heard that was the possible fine Harris would face if she reopened the dining room, and he wanted to pay it for her.
“You ought to be able to open,” he told Harris.
Harris agreed, but later said it came down to making sure she can support the community and keep employees working.
“I know people are afraid to stand up, but whenever I have to make a really big decision in my life about anything, I always look at ‘okay, what’s the worst that can happen?’ Okay, if all this closed down, could I figure out a way to support myself?” Harris asked, gesturing to the deli behind her. “Yes, I could, I’ll figure it out. This time, it’s just a little more than that. I’ve got 10 people on my payroll and they’ve got kids. They help support their households, they count on this job. And more than that, we’re a family.”
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said city hall and elected officials have been receiving calls from people who want Rumors and other restaurants to reopen their dining rooms.
“I am sympathetic with the businesses that have been forced to close,” Jacobs said in a statement. “This is not a decision that is in the hands of local government.” He noted that the city, the mayor, or the city council did not instruct any business to close.
“The State Health Department, not the city, prohibited the operation of restaurants and instructed Rumors not to open.
He says city officials have relayed complaints and concerns from businesses wanting to reopen to Montgomery, federal legislators and other officials. Cities and counties want resumption of business, but local government cannot make that decision.
The current safer at home order is set to expire on May 15. It allowed for the opening of several types of businesses, but did not include restaurants. Ivey said restaurants are to remain closed for in-person dining, but can provide to-go or curbside service.
“We expect some time next that Gov. Ivey will announce business will be able to reopen with some restrictions. I hope the health threat in Cullman continues to decline as our citizens practice social distancing and disinfecting,” Jacobs added. “We are all anxious to safely return to more normal operations."
