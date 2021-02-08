Alabama on Monday expanded who is eligible to receive immunizations against COVID-19 but health officials cautioned there’s still not enough vaccine for everyone who qualifies for a shot.
Beginning Monday, everyone 65 and older; educators; grocery store workers; some manufacturing workers; public transit workers; agriculture employees; state legislators and constitutional officers will be eligible to get vaccinations. Previously only health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and people 75 and older were eligible.
“If you are eligible for a vaccine, then we will get you one if want to take it. But it is not going to happen immediately for everyone. There is still going to be awhile before we have enough,” Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, told reporters Friday.
Harris said an estimated 1.5 million people will be eligible for the vaccinations.
The Cullman County Health Department is only administering second doses of the vaccine for the remainder of the month. The two vaccines approved by the FDA, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, require two shots spaced three to four weeks apart, depending on the vaccine.
Cullman Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has also been vaccinating individuals eligible for the shot. The hospital has scheduled shots for city and county school teachers, pre-school workers and others in the expanded group.
While CRMC is primarily provided vaccinations by appointment only, it’s also held a few walk-in clinics. Vice President of Communications and Marketing Lindsey Dossey said the hospital is evaluating the walk-in clinics and will hold them as capacity allows. “We’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible, but do it as safely as possible,” she said.
She said, however, anyone over the age of 75 does not need to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. The hospital typically offers vaccines Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., although this Wednesday CRMC will only be vaccinating people with appointments.
A few other medical providers in the Cullman area are also approved by the state to give vaccines and are scheduling those for their patients. The Alabama Department of Public Health site has a map of providers providing shots.
More than 8,520 people in Alabama have died of COVID-19, and more than 473,000 have tested positive. Since the outbreak began last spring, 8,740 Cullman residents have tested positive for the virus and more than 160 deaths locally have been reported. While the virus causes only minor or moderate symptoms for most people, it can be serious for the elderly and those with other, serious health problems.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
