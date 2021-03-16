As the COVID 19 Pandemic continues, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the nationwide extension of several waivers that allow all children to continue to receive nutritious meals under the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
These flexibilities are now available through September 30, instead of expiring June 30.
“This is great news for the whole country, who can experience the type of reliable Summer Food Service Program meals we’ve enjoyed for years in our own state each summer,” said Danielle Turk, education specialist in Child Nutrition Programs at the Alabama State Department of Education.
The Summer Food Service Program in Alabama is called “Break for a Plate”. The program ensures, all children 18 and under are eligible for two meals at no cost every day throughout the summer months. Those who are age 19 with mental and physical disabilities and enrolled in a public school are also eligible to participate. It is one of the fastest growing programs of its kind in the nation, inspiring other states to model their own programs after its success.
“When you consider how the pandemic has altered how schools function—whether in person or virtually—it’s vitally important that all children continue to have healthy, nutritious meals available year-round,” said Turk. “To that end, we’re working with even more sponsors at more locations across the state this summer.”
She added, “We’re grateful for the support of the USDA in making these meals available to all kids in our state, regardless of income, especially to families hard-hit by this public health emergency.”
The waivers allow organizations to have options to ensure all children have access to meals at various locations throughout the state.
For more information on Break for a Plate, or to find a distribution location near you serving children free breakfast and lunch, visit www.BreakforaPlate.com.
