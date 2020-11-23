The City of Cullman’s Christmas in Cullman and Christkindlmarkt have been canceled because of the increased spread of the coronavirus.
“It is out of an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel our Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4 and our Christkindlmarkt scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12,” said Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Zac Wood in a statement. “Although we can’t be together in person, we’re excited to bring the community together through a virtual tree lighting ceremony.”
Details of the tree lighting ceremony have not been revealed yet, but Mayor Woody Jacobs said Monday that it will be “a top notch production.” Some portions of the event will be pre-recorded and the event will be live streamed from the Cullman Parks and Recreation and other sites.
Councilman Johnny Cook said if people do decide to show up in person, the city is asking that they maintain physical distance and wear masks.
Wood said the decision to cancel the events wasn’t easy. “Making that decision was huge,” he said.
“I think we all know that so many things are different right now,” added Council President Jenny Folsom.
Cullman is not the only Alabama municipality to cancel Christmas events because of COVID-19. Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston canceled their Christmas parades last week. Bessemer, Gadsden and Madison had previously canceled their parades.
