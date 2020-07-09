Cullman City Schools will offer two learning options for students when classes resume Aug. 19.
According to a post on the system’s Facebook page Thursday evening, a traditional option will allow students to return to campus for face to face instruction.
The "Traditional option" will include an opportunity for students to transition from campus to online work remotely should state and CDC guidelines change or a classroom is closed for cleaning.
For students choosing this option, the system is asking parents to check children’s temperatures and not send them to school if 100.4 or greater.
Also parents are asked to monitor children daily for symptoms, including cough, congestion, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal symptoms. Any positives should be kept home from school.
Students won’t be required to wear masks except upon arrival and dismissal and during transitions throughout the day.
The "Virtual option" will allow students to work from home through the Schoology learning platform. Students will be required to log in daily to complete assignments. Instruction will be provided by a virtual teacher, not the classroom teacher.
Under this option students will work independently, but should expect to contribute a minimum 4 hours a day to the instruction. Completion of assignments and grades on assignments and tests will make up a student’s course grade.
Teachers will have regular check-in times to provide assistance as needed.
The system will provide Chromebooks to all students and students will be able to participate in extra curricular activities.
Students going the traditional route may still have P.E. or recess or electives like band and choir, but the city is waiting on guidelines before making any decisions. Art teachers, for example, may come to the classroom instead of the students going to the room designated for art.
Lunches will most likely take place in classrooms and student movement from room to room will probably be limited, at least initially. Any hallway traffic will be staggered.
Extended day programs will be offered.
If a student becomes ill they will be quarantined in a designated area with a face covering until a parent or guardian can pick them up.
New attendance policies will be shared at a later date.
Parents have been emailed surveys to determine which educational option works best for their child. Students must be registered by Friday, July 17. Each child in a household will need to be registered separately.
Click here to access the form.
