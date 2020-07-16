Some Cullman County teachers may be pulling double duty in the coming school year after the Cullman County School Board approved a stipend for those who want to teach in class and in the system’s virtual academy — if that becomes necessary. The extra duty will be voluntary.

During Thursday night’s board meeting, Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said the stipends would provide extra pay to teachers who want to choose to work extra hours outside of the classroom to teach students who are attending school virtually, rather than hire another teacher to teach the virtual students.

The stipends will likely be necessary if there aren’t a high number of students who decide to attend school virtually, but if the number of students opting for the virtual academy is high enough at a school, the system could designate a teacher unit for the virtual academy, he said.

As an example, he said a school with 10 teachers in a grade that had a large number of students opt for the virtual academy could have nine of those teachers at school every day while one of those teachers teaches virtually.

“That would be a perfect situation, but they may be so scattered out that we won’t be able to do that,” he said.

Deadlines to apply for virtual school approaching The deadlines to apply for virtual school in the Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems are approaching.

Families have until Tuesday to sign up for the virtual academy, and Barnette said there have been 360 students — around 3.8 percent of the student population — who have signed up for the virtual academy as of Thursday evening

The system sent out a survey a few weeks ago to gauge the interest in the virtual academy, and the early signup numbers follow closely with the results that indicated around 4 percent of students would opt for virtual learning.

“That’s about what we anticipated,” he said.

In other business, the board: