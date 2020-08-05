With a large number of people being asymptomatic to the coronavirus - meaning a person could have the virus and not be aware of it - some people may be wondering if they’ve actually had COVID-19. One way to find out is by giving blood.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be holding a blood drive at The Cullman Times on Monday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. As part of the screening, they will be testing for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and will not determine if the person currently has the virus.
Plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients, or those who had the virus but were asymptomatic, can be a critical tool to help those patients severely affected by the virus. LifeSouth has been testing potential convalescent plasma donors for COVID-19 antibodies since April, and hopes by testing all blood donors, more donors will be willing to donate. Since the first convalescent donation in April, LifeSouth has collected convalescent plasma from donors across their footprint in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. These units have been transfused to critically ill patients in local hospitals served by the community blood center.
Right now, LifeSouth is experiencing a critical need for all blood types, and assures it is safe to give blood. All donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors and implementing heightened sanitation protocols.
“We’re pleased to be partnering with LifeSouth to get the word out about the critical need for blood and to promote testing for the COVID-19 antibodies,” said The Times General Manager Katherine Miller. “It’s important to our community that North Alabama hospitals have the blood supply they need to care for patients in need.”
To give blood, donors must be at least 17-years-old - 16 with parental permission - weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Even people on medication can donate blood; there are few medications that affect a person’s eligibility to give blood. Other conditions that people often believe prohibits them from donating include diabetes, high blood pressure, low iron, cancer (non-blood related cancers), piercings and tattoos over a year old, and low iron. According to LifeSouth, none of those conditions prevent a person from being a donor.
Donors who give on Monday will also receive a t-shirt from LifeSouth, a coupon for a free barbecue sandwich from LawLers and a pound of Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough with purchase of one pizza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.