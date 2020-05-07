Every school has faced challenges since being forced to close their doors due to COVID-19, but the teachers and staff at the Cullman County Child Development Center have had to find unique solutions to continue caring for their students.
CDC Principal Chris Chambers said teachers have had to work to keep the school’s support structures in place while students are working from home, both on an academic level and a compassionate one.
“We’ve had to be very creative,” he said.
Since schools closed, the Child Development Center has used virtually every social media site to keep in contact with parents and students, along with the educational app Seesaw, which lets teachers post lessons and activities and get instant feedback from students as they complete them.
Chambers said teachers have used those avenues to share some of the ways they organize their classes — such as making a set routine for school and setting aside certain rooms to be used to learn about certain subjects — and parents have been very supportive as they have all worked together to make everything as smooth as possible for the students.
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive experience,” he said.
Some parents have also found another way to keep students in something of a routine, he said.
Chambers said the school offers pick-up days for parents to come by and pick up paper packets of the school work they will be doing, and while most have internet access and don’t have to come, some parents still drive through with their students just to get a look at the building.
“They’re just bringing the kids by to see the school,” he said.
While the CDC’s teachers are working to make sure their students are getting a proper education, the school’s staff also provides a compassionate support system for students when they are on campus, but those methods have also had to change, Chambers said.
Teachers have been able to find creative ways to stay in close contact with their classes, such as phone calls, video conferences that bring all of the classmates together or through videos that they send out to each student.
That creativity has not stopped at the teachers, as many of the other staff on campus, from aides to custodians, have all appeared in videos to try and provide more familiar faces to the students now that they are unable to come to school, Chambers said.
“My teachers are having fun putting things together,” he said.
For Chambers, that has also meant that he had to brush up on his musical skills, as he has had many request from students to sing “Happy Birthday” to them while playing his guitar.
He said he recorded a video with his daughter joining in to sing for one of his nonverbal students last week, and the student actually called out his daughter’s name after watching the video a few times.
“It was a great moment for that momma,” he said.
Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.
