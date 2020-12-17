Thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA), the state now offers additional mental health support with crisis resources, help and information from regional providers through one easy to access statewide Information Line, 1-888-442-1793.
Any individual, including but not limited to, children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, healthcare professionals, first responders, and administrators working on the frontlines who are experiencing stress or anxiety related to COVID-19, may call the Information Line at 1-888-442-1793. The Information Line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their local communities to provide vital resources and services.
“We are grateful for another opportunity to provide Alabama citizens with links to essential supports, during this challenging time of the pandemic,” said Dr. Ileeia Cobb, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Alabama Department of Mental Health.
When an individual seeks assistance from the Information Line, several options are available, including referral services, online support groups, educational materials for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, and emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak, and managing anxiety & stress techniques.
