All Alabama residents will be required to wear a mask when in public after a statewide order takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the new order Wednesday morning, a day after the state reported a pandemic-high 40 deaths in a single day. The order requires all individuals older than 6 to wear a mask or face covering when in public and within 6 feet of someone who’s not a relative.
Specifically, the order requires people to wear a mask when they are within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the public; a vehicle operated by a transportation service; and an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.
There are several exceptions to the order, which cover people or situations where mask use is incompatible with the realities of life, such as children six or younger, people with certain medical conditions or disabilities, eating and drinking and medical and dental procedures.
There are also categories of exceptions for exercise, for communicating with an audience, and for certain essential job functions. An additional category carves out narrow exceptions for protected activities like voting and religious worship — but even then, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
The order will last through July 31, meaning it is set to expire before most public schools reopen. But other health orders have been extended to fight COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus.
The All Steak has been among the local restaurants to more diligently enforce current guidelines requiring staff to wear face masks under the governor’s earlier reopening plan. So in some ways, not much will change when the new rule takes effect at 5 p.m.
But, general manager Kelsey Moore added, the restaurant will prominently display new public-facing signage issued by the governor’s office that advise diners to wear masks. While it’s not the job of staff members to police the choices that guests make while they’re on site, Moore said the restaurant itself hews closely to all public health guidelines — not just to comply with the governor’s order, but to comply with guidelines monitored by the state health department and the ABC Board.
“The mandates have not changed the way that we already were operating,” she said. “The only thing that it does change is that our patrons, per the governor’s order, are expected to wear masks upon entering the building, only to remove them for the purpose of eating and drinking. But in terms of our policing that with our patrons, it’s not a requirement.”
In other words, guests are still free to choose for themselves once they’re inside the restaurant. But, said Moore, the restaurant will do its part to encourage diners to comply with the governor’s mask advisory.
“The way we look at it is this,” she said: “We’re just grateful that we have the opportunity to be open, and grateful to welcome back guests whom we’ve missed over the last couple of months. If all we really need to do is be vigilant with additional sanitation measures, and wear face masks when we’re in communication with our patrons, it’s a small price to pay for our ability to be open.”
Ivey said statistics showing a precipitous rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama over the past two weeks “just do not lie.”
“We’re almost to the point where our hospital ICUs are overwhelmed,” Ivey said at a news conference at the Capitol.
Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer, William E. Smith, Jr., MD hopes the community will heed Ivey’s order.
“It is very concerning that the number of positive cases of COVID and the number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization continues to rise in our community,” said Smith in a statement to The Times. “Available science clearly supports wearing masks as a means of source control to decrease the spread of COVID, in addition to hand washing, social distancing and frequent disinfection of high touch surfaces. These actions are in easy reach of us all. By following these simple measures, and not trying to over-think it, we can easily get ahead of this problem.
“We have the ability within us all to control the spread of this virus and still live our lives, we just need to commit to do so. I hope our community will take Governor Ivey’s latest order to heart and for the love of your neighbor wear a mask, wash your hands and appropriately social distance.”
As of Wednesday, 713 cases had been confirmed in Cullman County with 299 of those cases coming in the last 14 days. There have been 6 confirmed deaths. Cullman Regional is currently treating 20 patients with COVID-19. Three of those patients are on a ventilator.
The governor previously pleaded for residents to show “personal responsibility” in fighting the coronavirus. Ivey declined to impose new restrictions as recently as June 30, when she said a statewide mask order would be “next to impossible” to enforce.
Violating the new order can result in a fine of $500 and jail time, although the governor stressed that protecting residents, not imposing penalties, is the goal.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said the order will be enforced inside the City of Cullman, though the department isn’t approaching the order as a way to make public outings needlessly burdensome for residents, visitors, or businesses.
“We’re still checking through some aspects of it, since it just came out and doesn’t go into effect until 5 p.m. tomorrow,” he said Wednesday. “Yes, we going to enforce it, but we want to meet with the municipal court to make sure we’re all on the same page.
“Just like we had done with the closure orders to start with, we want to make this more of a public education opportunity than an enforcement opportunity, which would be a last resort.”
In Hanceville, Police Chief Bob Long said his department is approaching the order not with an eye on penalizing anyone; but rather as a chance for people to use their own common sense. Enforcing the new mask rule in a way that isn’t arbitrary, he added, would likely be challenging for officers.
“I respect the Governor’s decision, though it may be difficult to enforce,” said Long. “If someone states that they have a medical exemption, or other valid reasons not to follow the directive, officers may be placed in a difficult situation.
“COVID-19 has been with all of us for several months now. There’s no sign of it going away in the near future. Hopefully scientists will developed a cure in the near future. Until then, everyone should use caution and do their part to slow the spread of the virus. We are all Americans, and we will not be defeated.”
Businesses aren’t required to refuse entry to people not wearing masks, but Ivey says the order allows them to do so as a “reasonable step” for encouraging mask use.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, a Republican like Ivey, criticized the order as “an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”
But Democratic Sen. Doug Jones said the governor “did the right thing” in mandating masks and listening to health professionals.
The state recorded a record of more than 2,100 new cases on Tuesday, and about a third of all cases have been added in the past two weeks, said Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer.
“Clearly we have more disease circulating in our community,” he said. Nearly 17% of virus tests are now coming back positive, nearly double from May, statistics posted on the state health department website show.
The Alabama Hospital Association released a statement expressing their gratitude for Ivey and Harris for their leadership in announcing the mask order.
“Having a statewide order is a move that gives us the best hope of slowing down the spread of the virus and decreasing the stress on our hospitals and other healthcare providers,” said AHA President Dr. Don Williamson. “We urge all Alabamians, young and old, to heed the new state directive and wear their masks. Coupled with social distancing and hand washing, wearing a mask is critical in preventing the virus from worsening.”
The pandemic has worsened in Alabama as many flouted recommendations for face masks and staying away from others in public. Restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms, sports leagues and churches have all reopened with restrictions, and it’s common to see people without masks in public spaces.
With the state’s caseload increasing by an average of more than 1,500 a day over the past week, hospital officials say fewer than 15% of the state’s intensive care beds are available for new patients, and some hospitals are completely out of room, Harris said.
The state reported 40 deaths on Wednesday, a high that pushed the death toll to more than 1,183. More than 58,200 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Alabama.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
