The Cullman County and City School systems are each moving to remote learning on Thursday and Friday, due to a surge in COVID-19 positive rates among staff and students.
The move marks the second remote learning shift in as many weeks, as Cullman County Schools transitioned to remote learning due to staff shortages resulting from COVID-19. County students were sent home on Wednesday, with work assignments for Thursday and Friday. Assignments for city students were sent home by each school and posted online.
Both systems will continue with scheduled athletic and extracurricular activities this week. However, officials ask that parents and children experiencing COVID-like symptoms not attend school functions.
Weather permitting, county schools faculty and staff who are healthy will be on campus and able to assist students digitally. A recent high incidence of COVID cases already had compelled county schools to shift to remote learning on Jan. 14. Students had returned to class from that temporary measure on Tuesday of this week.
Last Friday, the Times requested the percentage of county personnel out with COVID, but has so far not received an answer from school officials. City schools did not respond to a Wednesday request for its percentage of personnel out sick by deadline of this article.
According to the Alabama COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, which was updated on Jan. 13, 153 students were absent in the county system due to COVID. The city system had 100 cases.
“I had hoped the numbers would get better this week, but unfortunately, we have a lot of students and staff out today,” said Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette in a statement released Wednesday.
“We’ve been strategic, shifting staff from other schools and the Central Office to cover absences with a goal of sustaining in-person learning, but we have reached a point that we need to transition to remote learning. With that in mind, along with the potential for winter weather Thursday and Friday, all Cullman County Schools will be operating remotely the rest of the week.
“Please know that I firmly believe that there is no equivalent substitute for in-person learning. I want our children in the classroom. I hope we will see improvement by next week,” said Barnette.
Officials plan to return to in-classroom instruction on Monday.
