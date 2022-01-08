Due to new guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Heath, Cullman county and city school officials have revised the system’s COVID-19 protocols.
Beginning Thursday, January 6, students and staff with COVID-19 should be isolated from school and school activities for 5 calendar days (previously 10) from onset and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours) they may return to school and school activities after 5 calendar days. City schools officials are strongly recommended that they wear a mask the following 5 calendar days to minimize the risk of infecting other students they may encounter. A mask will be required on days 6-10 for county students.
If a student or staff member in the county system cannot meet the conditions, a 10-day home isolation period will be required.
County protocols for close contact (someone within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period) are:
Once a student is determined to be a close contact, the parent or guardian will be notified.
If close contact is properly masked, it is not necessary to send the close contact home, as long as they are asymptomatic.
Close contacts that are fully vaccinated will not be sent home as long as they are asymptomatic.
Close contacts that had a positive test in the past 3 months will not be sent home as long as they are asymptomatic.
The identified close contact will be sent home for 5 days after the last exposure.
If a student remains symptom free, they may return on day 6 and should wear a mask through day 10.
Masks and facial coverings are strongly recommended while indoors, however they will not be required at this time. Masks are required while on school buses to comply with the Federal CDC order.
Parents need to screen children at home for signs or symptoms of any illness. A child with a temperature that is greater than 100 degrees or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must stay at home.
