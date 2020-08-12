Saint Bernard Preparatory School is looking forward to the return of most students to campus for in-person classes as usual, beginning Monday, Aug. 17.
School President Fr. Joel Martin says the school is taking recommended precautions such as daily temperature checks, distancing, and masks in classroom buildings; and is prepared to respond to all circumstances, but values the importance of personal instruction and school community.
Teachers are spending some days training to use google classroom and using other virtual tools that will be used in addition to standard classroom instruction, including the filming of all classroom sessions, grades 7-12. Remote learning is offered to students who choose to or must stay away from the traditional classroom setting. This includes a number of international students who will not be able to return to the campus for the beginning of the academic year.
The St. Bernard class schedule this year has a new look: two days of the week will be spent on a block schedule which will allow more time in classrooms for extended learning sessions such as labs.
New appointments have been made, including William Calvert who will serve as Assistant Headmaster administering the Middle School. Calvert remains Athletic Director and coach of the school’s acclaimed cross country and track and field teams.
Roughly 130 students are expected to begin classes this Monday, and St. Bernard Prep invites anyone who may be interested to check out their renowned program of college prep academics, athletics and the arts. Since 1891, Saint Bernard has offered a well-rounded academic experience with some of the finest facilities found anywhere.
Anyone interested in the day or boarding program – grades 7-12 – should visit www.stbernardprep.com or call the Admissions Office at 256-739-6682.
