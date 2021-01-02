After seeing much of 2020’s fundraising efforts stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic, Relay for Life of Cullman County is looking to get 2021’s campaign off on the right track with a kickoff meeting next week.
Rather than hosting an in-person event like previous years, Relay for Life will be instead be hosting a virtual kickoff meeting for the 2021 campaign on Thursday at 6 p.m.
A link to sign up for the virtual meeting can be found relayforlife.org/cullmanal
Because of the pandemic, Relay for Life of Cullman County was unable to host its usual live fundraising event at the Cullman County Fairgrounds in May, and that local experience was indicative of Relay for Life efforts around the country, organizer Gail Crutchfield said.
“Relay for Life events are the main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and the ACS has seen basically a 50 percent drop in fundraising since the pandemic started,” she said.
That drop in fundraising resulted in staff layoffs at the ACS and fewer dollars available for cancer research and support services that the organization provides, Crutchfield said.
The goal for 2021 is to try to return fundraising to pre-pandemic levels to hopefully prevent long-term effects that could continue for years to come.
“As we’ve been told, the lack of fundraising now could have a generational impact,” she said.
As of now, the ACS has told Relay for Life organizers to not host any in-person events, and part of Thursday’s informational meeting will be gathering other fundraising ideas from organizers and team members to make sure money can still be raised to support the ACS.
Crutchfield said much of Cullman County’s fundraising usually comes before the live event in May with teams working in the months beforehand to gather money, and that can hopefully continue in the coming year even with through the effects of the pandemic.
“We’re hoping that those teams will continue to do that this year and raise funds as they can,” she said. “If some of the industries are still open, hopefully they can do some of the fundraising that they’ve done in the past.”
Anyone seeking to sponsor the event or create or join a team can can visit relayforlife.org/cullmanal or contact organizer Helen Allen at 256-709-4019 or helenma1941@gmail.com.
