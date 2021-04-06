For the first time, Publix is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Alabama locations. Starting Wednesday, April 7, at 7 a.m., the online appointment reservation system will open for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination appointments at all Alabama and Tennessee Publix Pharmacy locations.
Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in all three states, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.
Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Appointments will be for Monday, April 12 – Friday, April 16.
Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Alabama counties, while supplies last: Baldwin, Calhoun, Coffee, Colbert, Cullman, Elmore, Etowah, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lee, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa. View a full list of Alabama pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver's license or Social Security number.
