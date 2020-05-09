The Cullman City Council is postponing public hearings on rezoning requests, including one that would allow for a multi-family apartment complex to be built at 3rd Avenue SE and King Edward Street. The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval of the request.
However, City Council President Jenny Folsom, in a statement sent out Thursday, said distancing requirements for COVID-19 prevented some people to participate in the meeting of the Planning Commission.
“Because zoning issues are of great importance to the community, and although the council has not officially received the recommendation of the planning commission, I believe it is only just for all parties interested in these zoning requests to have reasonable opportunities, as allowed by law, to attend and participate in a meaningful way,” Folsom said in a press release.
A group of Cullman residents, mainly residents of the nearby Carroll Acres Subdivision, spoke out against the request at the meeting or in letters sent to the commission beforehand.
Many of those speaking against the development cited a potential decrease in property values and a increase in crime and traffic in the area.
Carroll Acres resident Joy Shelton spoke out against the development for the likelihood that it will lower the value of surrounding properties, and said building the apartments has the potential to overload the city school system.
“They can develop something else, they can do a subdivision there if they want to, but I don’t care anything about apartments or cottages or any of that stuff,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s appropriate for our neighborhood.”
“I don’t think it should be someplace right there in town,” she said. “There’s plenty of places they can build this complex that’s not going to affect a little neighborhood that’s been there since the 1960s.”
Todd Adkison, speaking on behalf of the local investors who are developing the property, spoke to the commission about the plans for the property.
“We’re trying to develop a large-scale, highly amenitized rental development,” he said.
Adkison said the arrangement of the development will place the bungalows next to Carroll Acres and have the apartment buildings stand alone and not adjoin the neighborhood.
He said the development is meant to meet the growing need for apartment housing in the city, such as for young families who are not yet looking to buy a home, college students who need housing or retired couples who are looking to downsize.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of Cullman,” he said.
Folsom said more information is going to be needed before the council considers the request. “From what I understand, there were no traffic studies, traffic controls, building schedules, need assessments, or drainage studies for the downstream effect of the project presented, all of which the council will need to consider in any large scale zoning request,” she said.
Tyler Hanes contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.