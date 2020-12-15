Cullman Regional critical care RN Donna Snow was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday morning. Snow was the first nurse to care for the first patient with COVID-19 at the hospital.

“This is the first step…” said Snow at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Knowing that we have an answer and this is part of the answer, it’s going to take a while for everything to come into play. It’s not a quick fix. But this is a start.”

The process to vaccinate local health care workers began with Snow at 8:43 a.m. Hours later, she reported no discomfort.

“My arm is not bothering me at all.”

+2 ‘It’s not the flu:’ Critical care nurse is on front line, treating COVID-19 patients As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Cullman County, so do the number of patients hospitalized with the illness. Cullman Regional Medical Center is currently treating 24 COVID-19 patients, four of whom are on ventilators.

Officials at Cullman Regional learned the hospital would be getting the vaccine according to Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD.

Cullman Regional was one of 13 health systems in the State of Alabama selected to provide vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers in the first round of distributions and was one of the first three facilities to receive their allocation of vaccines on Monday.

“Our team has been working diligently to get ready to administer these vaccinations to our team members upon receiving our allocation,” said Smith in a statement released prior to the press conference. “This preparation allowed us to begin administering them almost immediately after they were received.”

“Currently, we have 61 COVID patients in the hospital and we’re 145 bed hospital and 139 beds are occupied,” said Smith. Fifteen are on ventilators.

“The care required for these patients is challenging,” Snow, who holds additional certifications in cardiac medicine and acute/critical care, said in a statement prior to the press conference. “Not only do the clinical staff have to take more time to dress in the protective gear, but the care of the patients takes more time as well.”

“We have more patients on ventilators and we are “proning” patients – or putting patients face down rather than on their backs which helps improve airflow. This process takes five to six nurses,” Snow said in a press release.

“I’m sick of hearing that it’s just like the flu; it’s not the flu,” said Snow.

According to information provided by Alabama Department of Public Health, the State of Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 Pfizer Vaccines which will be distributed to 13 health systems and 15 different locations. Of that total, Cullman Regional will receive 1,950 vaccinations which will be distributed to EMS Staff (15% of allocation), Physicians (15% of allocation), Hospital Staff (50% of allocation), additional hospital and physicians in a 40-mile radius (20% of allocation).

Cullman Regional has set up a vaccination clinic for frontline health care workers which will begin this week. Vaccines will be given by appointment only in order to accommodate all parties in a timely manner. The vaccine requires each dose to be defrosted prior to use and must be used within a limited timeframe; therefore, appointments will be required in order to ensure efficient use of all allocated vaccinations.

Smith said they should be giving 120 vaccinations a day by the end of the week.

It’s not mandatory for hospital employees to take the vaccine, but Smith says interest has grown since an employee survey from weeks ago showed 42% were interested.

Snow, a nurse for 42 years, said she was “very willing” and not worried about taking the vaccine.

“I look upon this vaccine as hope,” said Snow.