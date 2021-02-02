During a global pandemic, access to medical care is paramount. Cullman County is fortunate to have a regional medical center located here along with the outstanding nursing program at Wallace State Community College that has been supplying medical facilities with much-needed staff.
Long-term care facilities in Cullman have benefited from the Medical Assistance Certification (MAC) which allows Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) to distribute medication to patients. This frees up the nursing staff to handle other responsibilities.
“With everything going on with the pandemic, the need for nurses to have that extra help is so important,” said Jamie Blackmon, director of Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development. “When CNAs get this extra certification where they can distribute medications, it alleviates some things that nurses have to do, and helps CNAs get a raise.”
This certification is just the latest development in the outstanding nursing program offered at WSCC. Proof of the nursing program’s success is that last November it was named a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The WSCC nursing program was the first in the state to achieve this in 2016, and the first to repeat it four years later.
Wallace State was one of only 17 programs across the nation to receive this designation for the years 2020-2025. They include nursing programs across the country and the academic spectrum of higher education in nursing as well as leading teaching hospitals and clinical sites.
With more health science programs than any community college in Alabama, Wallace is supplying local and regional medical facilities with the trained staff needed to handle a global pandemic.
We appreciate all the graduates and the college that designs programs to fulfill the needs of the community.
