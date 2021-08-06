MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Since the pandemic began, just 26 of the 11,600 people in Alabama who have died of COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday.
Harris released the numbers as the state tries to boost lagging vaccination rates. Health officials say many of the coronavirus cases could have been prevented if people had gotten inoculated.
"Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. We have three safe and effective vaccines. They're free. They are widely available," Harris said.
Alabama has seen the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases nearly triple over the past two weeks, rising from 1,133 on July 21 to 3,167 on Aug. 4. The number of people hospitalized stood at 1,848 on Thursday, the highest the state has seen since early February.
"I think it's correct to say that we wouldn't see these kind of numbers if we had more people vaccinated," Harris said. "Again the case numbers are being driven by people that aren't vaccinated, which is unfortunate."
Harris said health officials have identified 6,427 people who contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, but the vaccine remains effective in preventing infections and serious illness.
While there has been a steep increase in cases and hospitalizations, deaths have not yet followed — or at least not yet. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from four on July 21 to nine on Aug. 4., according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Deaths are usually a lagging indicator of the pandemic's severity and reported deaths typically increase several weeks after a jump in cases and hospitalizations when some of those hospitalized patients do not recover. But the pandemic's shift away from older age groups — which have higher vaccination rates — could mean better survival rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.