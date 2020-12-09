A Cullman clinic has started trials on a COVID-19 treatment that uses the same technology as one of the treatments President Donald Trump received when he was diagnosed with the disease.
Cullman Clinical Trials has been part of several COVID-19 treatment trials this year, including the use of nitazoxanide, a drug used to treat parasitic infections. In that trial, said Alex Seligson, site manager for Cullman Clinical Trials, 135 patients participated, with half getting the drug and the other half getting a placebo.
He said they don’t know which patients received the drug and which received the placebo, but doctors have anecdotally reported good results.
Last week the clinic began trials on a treatment that uses monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-made proteins that act as substitute antibodies. It’s a treatment used previously for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and some viruses. Trump received the FDA-approved monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“This is the ‘Rolls Royce’ of treatment for COVID as it uses lab derived antibodies to help fight and subdue the virus in infected patients,” said Seligson. “We saw it used with President Trump and he recovered pretty quickly.”
The GlaxoSmithCline treatment Cullman Clinical Trials is testing takes an hour to be given to patients and is a one-time injection. After that, the clinic will follow the patients for several months to monitor any reactions.
Patients who participate in the study also get paid $1,200.
“It’s a triple win,” said Seligson. “Patients win because they’re getting something to help them fight the virus; it’s great for the doctor because they can give something to their patients; and the patients get the medication for free and get some financial compensation.”
Cullman Clinical Trials is also doing trials on a preventative treatment for patients at high risk and a testing device for rapid results.
“Through these studies, Cullman is becoming a center for research in COVID treatments and we plan to continue this well into 2021,” said Seligson. “Even with the imminent vaccine distribution, this virus will unfortunately not be leaving us soon and treatment options are needed in the community. We are happy to see Cullman residents having the same access to these innovate treatments as many of the academic medical centers found mostly in large metropolitan areas.”
He said the approval of vaccines for COVID-19, the first of which is expected to get emergency use approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday, is good news, as is the improved treatment options for COVID-19.
“The vaccine is very exciting,” he said. “We’re looking at trying to bring that into Cullman as well. But it’s going to take a while” to get to the general public.
In the meantime, while treatment options are getting better, the volume of cases is overwhelming. “We were testing 20 to 30 patients per day,” said Seligson. “Now we’re testing 80 to 100 per day. The numbers are definitely sky rocketing.”
The key to treatment, he said, is detecting the illness early and beginning treatment. “The earlier you can catch it, the earlier you can subdue it,” he said.
The speed of research and development of treatments and vaccines has been “really exciting,” he said. “In just a couple of months we’ve seen a tremendous improvement in treatment options. Things are moving at warp speed.”
