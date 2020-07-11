After a three-month delay, voters will finally head back to the polls Tuesday to finally determine the outcome of party primary races that started all the way back in March.
Cullman County voters will help decide two races in the July 14 GOP primary runoff, one for the chairmanship of the Cullman County Commission; the other the Republican candidate who’ll face Democratic incumbent Doug Jones this fall in the U.S. Senate race.
Gov. Kay Ivey moved the runoff to July 14 from its original March 31 date as a social distancing precaution owing to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic still sweeping through Alabama and other states, the runoff will go on, and all local polling places will be open — but there’ll be some adjustments as voters are advised to practice social distancing and take personally appropriate precautions.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill already has ordered that voters will not be required to wear face masks at the polls, though election officials encourage anyone who plans to cast an in-person ballot to exercise their own judgment. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. countywide.
On the ballot are former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who faces off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Republican Senate primary. Locally, incumbent county commission chairman Kenneth Walker will try to defend his seat against a challenge from Jeff “Clem” Clemons.
Some city voters will be casting their ballots at the courthouse’s voting precinct, which is located on the first floor. As of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health had indicated that Cullman is now at a “moderate risk” level for the spread of the pandemic. County leaders have responded by scaling back the standing requirement that all people who enter the Cullman County Courthouse must wear masks, and beginning Monday (July 13) and continuing through the election, masks will instead be “strongly recommended” for entry into the courthouse.
