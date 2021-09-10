A two week mask mandate put in place due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases has been allowed to expire at East Elementary School and Cullman Middle School.
According to a press release from Cullman City Schools, during those two weeks, the percent of students absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from more than 5 percent to under 1 percent on both campuses.
Beginning Monday, September 13, there will not be a mask mandate on any city school campus.
City schools officials still highly recommending students wear a mask indoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“The administration and staff at all Cullman City Schools will continue to take as many precautions as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our schools open for high quality in-person teaching and learning,” according to the statement.
