Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Rock the South musical festival after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. Marshall Tucker Band will play just before Miranda Lambert closes out the festival Saturday, August 14.
The country rock band was also set to co-headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert Monday night with Brad Paisley, but Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal, according to a band statement.
"Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment," the statement said.
The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi and Atlanta.
