Rickey Medlocke

Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans, practice at the Jacksonville Production Studio in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, Feb. 4, 2005.

 ANN HEISENFELT | AP photo

Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Rock the South musical festival after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. Marshall Tucker Band will play just before Miranda Lambert closes out the festival Saturday, August 14.

The country rock band was also set to co-headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert Monday night with Brad Paisley, but Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal, according to a band statement.

"Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment," the statement said.

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi and Atlanta.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you