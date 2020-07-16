With COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across the state, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that Alabama will begin requiring face masks in public. As of Wednesday, 713 cases had been confirmed in Cullman County with 299 of those cases coming in the last 14 days. There have been 6 confirmed deaths. Cullman Regional is currently treating 20 patients with COVID-19. Three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
According to hospital officials, the majority of new cases appear to be through community spread. Officials are cautioning residents to practice safe social distancing recommendations, good hand hygiene, and anyone who is sick is asked to stay home in order to avoid infecting others.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The Times has received questions from our readers regarding COVID-19 testing. In order to provide some clarity, we posed those questions to William E. Smith, Jr., MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer at Cullman Regional. The information provided is general guidance, but people should consult with their own doctors for specific health questions.
I suspect I may have been in contact with someone who has the virus. I don’t know if they’ve been confirmed positive and I’m not feeling any symptoms. Should I get tested?
First of all it is always important to follow-up with your healthcare provider for recommendations.
Generally it can take up to 5 days after exposure to actually have a positive test, unfortunately during that time you could be infectious to others. If you have no symptoms it is generally of no value to be tested in less than 3-5 days after exposure. Since many people who have Covid do not get sick, it is particularly important to protect others if you think you have been exposed. The best way to do that is wear a mask when around others.
If the suspected COVID exposure is from someone with symptoms, your healthcare provider may recommend testing at an appropriate time interval after exposure. You should practice precautions and limit your exposure to others. To protect others around you from possible exposure you should wear a mask . If you must go out, you should wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay at least 6 feet apart from others. Always follow your employer’s health guidelines with regard to return to work.
I work with someone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19. Should I get tested?
That depends on how long you were in close proximity of the individual and for how long and whether or not you were both wearing a mask. Close proximity, inside six feet for longer than 15 minutes with no masks is concerning while simply being in the same building may not be of any concern. It is best to contact your healthcare provider for guidance and be sure to follow your employer’s health guidelines with regard to return to work.
If at any point symptoms appear, you should be tested. Symptoms can include any of the following: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, or Diarrhea. You should practice social distancing and safety precautions by maintaining a 6-foot distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently.
I was around someone who developed COVID-19-like symptoms. They’ve gone to get tested, but the results aren’t back yet. Should I get tested?
Were you in close proximity to this person (within 6-feet indoors for an extended amount of time or more than 15 minutes)? If so, you should monitor symptoms and seek guidance from your healthcare provider regarding testing. If you develop symptoms after an exposure like this, you should contact your healthcare provider or contact an urgent care for guidance. If you do not have symptoms, you should monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing precautions including wearing a mask, maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and wash hands frequently until you know the results of the person’s test . If the person you were around tests negative, you can return to usual activity while practicing social distancing.
I have COVID-19 like symptoms but don’t know for sure that I’ve had contact with someone who’s been confirmed to have it. Should I get tested?
You should contact your healthcare provider or contact a local urgent care for guidance. Due to current community spread, it is possible that you have had exposure. Since you have symptoms, you should limit your interaction with others, wear a mask and quarantine and seek medical advice from your healthcare provider or local urgent care facility. It is very likely your healthcare provider will recommend testing.
How are tests conducted?
Tests consist of a nasal or throat swab. How long does it take to get results? Timeframe to get results depends on the type of test and the processing lab. Usually one to three days is standard, but can take longer depending on when the test was done and what the current capacity is of the processing lab. What should people be doing while they’re waiting for results? People should self-quarantine until they get results. If results are positive, they should follow their employee health guidelines or the recommendation of their healthcare provider. Generally self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days after they test positive. If they have a family, should everyone get tested? This depends on several factors so it is best to seek the medical opinion of their healthcare provider or contact a local urgent care. If the family member(s) work they should notify their employer before returning to work. If they don’t work, they should practice social distancing and monitor their symptoms. If symptoms appear and their health declines, they should seek medical care immediately.
Cullman Regional offers a couple of tools to help citizens who are concerned:
Automated COVID Symptom checker is available by visiting CullmanRegional.com and selecting the icon/chat bot in the lower right corner of the screen.
Cullman Regional Call Center is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling 256-735-5530 to talk to someone.
