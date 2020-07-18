A new health rule mandating face masks in public in Alabama was off to an uneven start Friday, with many people covering up to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, others refusing and authorities taking a generally hands-off approach to enforcement.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is raging through the state, with more than 1,500 cases reported each day over the last week and hospital intensive care units more than 85% full. Officials described the mask requirement as an attempt to avoid another shutdown of the economy.
On Saturday, Cullman County reported 774 confirmed cases with 322 of those coming in the past 14 days. Another death was reported Friday bringing the local total to seven. Cullman Regional is treating 21 patients with COVID-19. Five of those patients are on a ventilator.
In his weekly online address, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs encouraged residents to follow the mandate.
“... I’m a man who loves his God, his country and his family. And if I was asked to do something that did not jeopardize any of these three to help others and to stop a common enemy, I would not think twice. I urge you not to waste time arguing over the signs, drumming up conspiracy theories and making things political,” Jacobs said.
“... I plead with you to accept what is being asked of you, so that together, we can curb this virus.”
Jacobs asked the community to “buy in” to the mandate for two weeks to see what can be done when “we shift our focus to others.”
He commended Walmart for putting a mask rule in place and encouraged other local businesses to do the same. Jacobs said it’s important to slow the spread for the economy in order to prevent the government from placing more restrictions on businesses.
Publix, CVS, and Lowe’s have all announced mask ordinances.
At a strip mall in heavily Republican Shelby County south of Birmingham, most people coming and going from shops wore cloth face masks. A customer at a UPS store in Pelham apologized out loud for forgetting hers; everyone else inside wore a mask or a plastic face shield.
A few miles away at a Home Depot store, most customers and employees wore masks, yet a few refused offers of a free mask as they entered the retailer, a worker said.
“It’s better than it was but it’s not 100%,” said the employee, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. “We’re getting some resistance.”
The rule requires a mask for anyone older than 6 who’s in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who’s not a relative. Businesses are not required to prohibit people from entering if they lack masks, but they are allowed to refuse admittance.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the mask rule, which took effect Thursday afternoon, as cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased dramatically this week. She said violators could face fines of $500 and jail time, but added that enforcement would be difficult and penalties weren’t the goal.
“We’re certainly not asking our sheriffs and police officers to go out looking for people who are not wearing a mask and arrest them. But we are asking everyone to do a better job of practicing social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face masks,” Ivey said in announcing the rule.
In a statement, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry referenced Ivey’s comments in how deputies would approach enforcement.
“The goal is just to emphasize the importance of wearing a face mask; we simply want to inform people. It’s not our desire to give them a fine or anything if we can help it. We ask that everyone respect a business or store’s requirements to wear a mask if a business asks them to,” said Gentry.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said the order will be enforced inside the City of Cullman, though the department isn’t approaching the order as a way to make public outings needlessly burdensome for residents, visitors, or businesses.
“Just like we had done with the closure orders to start with, we want to make this more of a public education opportunity than an enforcement opportunity, which would be a last resort,” Culpepper said after the ordinance was announced.
In Hanceville, Police Chief Bob Long said his department is approaching the order not with an eye on penalizing anyone; but rather as a chance for people to use their own common sense. Enforcing the new mask rule in a way that isn’t arbitrary, he added, would likely be challenging for officers.
“I respect the Governor’s decision, though it may be difficult to enforce,” said Long. “If someone states that they have a medical exemption, or other valid reasons not to follow the directive, officers may be placed in a difficult situation.
In Decatur, which has a municipal ordinance requiring face masks, police spokeswoman Emily Long said the department had masks available for the public at headquarters.
“If we get a call from a citizen or business owner, we educate, warn, cite, and, as a last resort, we can arrest,” Long said in an email.
In Huntsville, a restaurant said it was banning Ivey, area political leaders and health department officials for imposing the rule.
The disease has infected more than 62,000 people statewide and killed more than 1,230, state statistics show. While most people suffer only mild to moderate symptoms and recovery, it can be deadly for the elderly and people with other conditions.
A statement by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama said it supported making people wear masks in public.
“We want the economy open. We want businesses open. We want schools open. The best way to do this is to wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask/face covering over the mouth and nose to lower the spread of droplets that contain the virus,” Dr. Aruna Arora, the incoming president of the organization.
Amanda Shavers and Benjamin Bullard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
