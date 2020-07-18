Funeral services for Ruby Stewart Dye, 90, of Cullman, Ala. will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be at Livingston Chapel in Crane Hill, Ala. Cullman funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. …