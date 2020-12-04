The West Point community is mourning the loss of Mike Brown, who died Friday following complications from COVID-19.
Brown served as a longtime assistant coach for West Point’s softball program, helping the Lady Warriors win several county titles since assuming the role in 2010.
He retired following the 2019 season in order to watch his daughter Makayla – a West Point standout – continue her softball career at Snead State.
He assisted under head coaches Kevin Sullins, Eric Pendley and Steven Harbison.
To say he leaves behind a lasting legacy would be an understatement.
“I’m standing in the first base box at the softball field right now,” an emotional Sullins said. “I had to come over here to try and get some peace. Mike was an amazing man. He loved our kids, and he loved our softball family. He meant a lot to our community. He was an inspiration to us all. These kids knew that he loved them, regardless of what the score was or how they played. When they left here, they knew Mike Brown loved them. I’m going to miss him.”
Pendley echoed those sentiments, detailing Brown’s role as a family man and discussing a friendship that stretched far beyond the softball field.
"I was in Mike's first base box when Makayla texted me the news (of his passing)," Pendley said. “He wasn't only a great coach, but a great friend as well. He was a great dad and loved his kids and his wife so much. He had a special way of encouraging our players to be the best they could be, not only as players but as future adults. There was never a doubt how much he loved those young ladies. His influence on them is truly life-long.
“He and I both began coaching high school with Kevin and Michael (Harbison), and there is a special bond there that is hard to explain. There are many heartbroken Lady Warriors tonight who loved Mike with all their hearts.”
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, December 13 at Temple Baptist Church at 5 p.m.
