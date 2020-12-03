Master Sergeant (Ret) Jimmy B. Riddle, age 72, of Cullman died peacefully in his sleep on December 2, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Cheryl (Tyler) Riddle. Born in Dunn, NC on August 15, 1948, he was a son of the late Noah B and Lena C Riddle of Dunn, NC. He entered the Army in 1…