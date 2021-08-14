For the second year in a row, the North Alabama Agriplex’s annual Harvest to Home fundraising dinner, scheduled for August 26, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
A statement released by the Agriplex said "We hope that you understand the necessary steps we are taking to keep our staff and attendees safe and help prevent the further spread of the virus."
Like last year, the nonprofit’s silent auction will take place online with items up for bid at www.agriplex.org from Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m until Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Contactless pick up for winning bids will be on Tuesday, August 31 at the North Alabama Agriplex, 1714 Talley Ho St, Cullman.
Follow the North Alabama Agriplex Facebook page or visit www.agriplex.org for more information on the online auction as new information is made available.
Refunds will be made available to individual ticket holders and businesses that purchased corporate tables.
