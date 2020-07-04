Hanceville will receive more than $188,000 in federal funds to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, both as a public health concern and as a disruptor of the city’s normal flow of business.
Mayor Kenneth Nail recently informed members of the city council that Hanceville will get access to $188,380 in COVID-19 funds through a reimbursable allocation established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed earlier this year by Congress to help individuals, local governments, and small businesses weather the financial impacts of the pandemic.
The money must be used on purchases that either directly or indirectly address slowing the spread of coronavirus, or on bolstering the way the city conducts its affairs as it tries to limit face-to-face activity in the normal course of business. That means the city can seek reimbursement for items like face masks, hand sanitizer, and other types of personal protective equipment, as well as for infrastructural needs like telecommunications upgrades to move meetings and other in-office transactions online.
Nail said city department heads are currently itemizing their needs in preparation of a spending list that, in Hanceville’s case, will emphasize tech and telecom upgrades.
“The biggest chunk of our money will probably go to computers and technology spending,” he said. “We’ll probably try to get a new phone system for city hall so that we can integrate our calls, if we need to have meetings by telecommunication. We’re also looking at replacing some outdated computers for our police department, so that they can be integrated as well.”
The council hasn’t yet approved how the funds will be spent, though receiving the money comes with the stipulation that it’s used for items and services that “are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s information website. All spending related to the funds must also be for purchases that are not already approved as part of the city’s annual budget. In all, the CARES Act set aside $150 billion for the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be awarded nationwide.
