Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) is encouraging small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for assistance from the Governor’s Small Business Relief fund.
“COVID- 19 has negatively affected everyone that is in business. The legislature is blessed that the State of Alabama is made available 100 million dollars for small business to immediately apply for to aid in the reduction in their revenue during these past few months. You can sign up to see the application at www.senatorgudger.com or at the governors website www.governor.alabama.gov,” Gudger said. “Small business with 19 or fewer employees must act now to apply because the deadline for this $15,000 per business is Saturday night at midnight.”
“I am proud to help make small business owners aware of this money from the State Legislature, Governor Ivey and Lt. Governor Ainsworth. We want to do all we can to support our entrepreneurs and small businesses.”
The Small Business Relief Fund is being administered by the Department of Revenue and the initial window to apply will be from July 16-July 25.
The application is also available at https://revenue.alabama.gov/revive-alabama/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.