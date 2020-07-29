GOOD HOPE — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some changes to Good Hope’s annual Back to School Bash, but the annual event is set to return next week in the form of a drive-thru.
The annual summer sendoff for the city’s students will be taking place at Good Hope Municipal Park on Aug. 6 beginning at 6 p.m.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said this year’s event won’t feature the usual bounce houses or water slides that Good Hope’s kids usually flock to, but the city will still be offering a drive-thru for boxed meals of hamburgers or hot dogs and chips that will be given away to each family that comes by.
Along with the food, the city will also be offering free t-shirts to the first 200 students who come by, along with face masks for students to show their school pride, Bartlett said.
“We’ve ordered some masks with Good Hope on them,” he said.
Some masks will have the Good Hope Raider mascot head on them and others have the GH logo that the school uses, he said.
Students will need to be present in the vehicle to receive their t-shirt and mask, and they will be given out first come, first served for as long as they last, Bartlett said.
“They’ll just drive through and get those items and we’ll send them on the way and wish them a good school year,” he said.
In other business, the council also certified the elections for the mayor and council members who will be running unopposed in next month’s municipal election.
Bartlett, Councilman Terry Shabel, Councilwoman Susan Eller, Councilman Greg Brown and Councilman Taft Dillashaw all qualified to run for re-election with no opposition.
Councilman Maxie Jones will be facing a challenger, Eric Phillips, when city residents go to the polls on Aug. 25.
