Nurse Melissa Bailey, left, and medical assistant Heather Andrews carry collected samples at DeKalb Regional Medical Center's drive thru COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Fort Payne, Ala. 

 C.B. Schmelter | Chattanooga Times Free Press

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are available at no charge to all state residents, including children, at three testing sites today and tomorrow, September 3 and 4. This special opportunity is offered regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms or has been tested previously. Neither insurance nor identification is required.

Please go online to make an appointment at doineedacovid19test.com.

Persons being tested will go to the drive-through location where they will be asked questions, receive a package to painlessly swab their own nostrils, and return the specimen kit. Tests are offered to children as well as adults. Laboratory results will be returned in five days or less.

Appointments are available at these locations:

Riverchase Galleria, 2500 Galleria Circle (Sears parking lot), Hoover, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – noon Friday

Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God, 1480 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – noon Friday

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service Training - Logistics Center, 3311 Kauloosa Ave., Tuscaloosa, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday

Other locations where free COVID-19 testing is available include the following:

Hinkle Pharmacy Health Mart, 1090 9th Ave SW #110, Bessemer, Thursday, September 3, Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Shoppe, 5702 U.S. Highway 278E, Hokes Bluff, Thursday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 8: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

Super Bee Health Mart Pharmacy, 3354 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Thursday, September 3, Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone who has a known contact to a person with COVID-19 or suspects being exposed is urged to take advantage of this free testing which is being offered for a limited time only. Persons without symptoms should consider testing between 4 and 7 days after their last known exposure to a COVID-19 case. The incubation period of COVID-19 is 2 to 14 days.

