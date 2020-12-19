The holiday season is a time of giving, and the Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank is always in need of contributions to assist those in the community who need help putting food on the table.
Caring for Kids Executive Director Javon Daniel says the food bank has seen a large number of families over the last couple months with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, including quite a few new families who are coming to get food for the first time.
“We always have new ones every month, but the last couple months we’ve had more because of COVID,” he said. “It has been very busy.”
While the food bank has been seeing more families, donations from food drives and from individuals, churches and other community organizations have been a big help, but the food bank is a 12-month operation and needs a steady flow of food and monetary donations to make sure everyone gets fed, Daniel said.
“The donations have been really good this year, but we really need those to continue,” he said. “Just because the holiday season is over, doesn’t mean that the food need is any less.”
Daniel said there are several churches or groups that have regular food drives to focus on some of the different needs for food, and anyone who wants to host their own food drive for the Caring for Kids Food Bank is welcome to do so.
“It’s amazing how much that helps,” he said.
They don’t have to reach out to Caring for Kids before hosting their drive, but letting staff members know that there is a group collecting food for them can help with the food bank’s planning, he said.
“It really helps to know because it may keep us from having to buy food right at that time,” he said.
The USDA requires food banks to take a full inventory of their stocks every year, and to make sure employees are able to perform that duty and prepare for its annual audit, the Caring for Kids Food Bank closed Friday and will not reopen until Jan. 4, Daniel said.
When the food bank reopens, those first two or three weeks will be very busy as families are able to return and collect food, he said.
“There is definitely a need this time of year, and all year long,” he said.
In 2020, the food bank has fed around 7,000 families, or around 12,000-14,000 people, and the continued support of the people of Cullman and Cullman County will enable Cullman Caring for Kids to continue to provide assistance to those who need it, Daniel said.
“We are so thankful to be a part of the community and be able to help, and we are so thankful that the community sees the need and helps provide for that need,” he said. “Cullman is a very special place.”
For more information about donating to Cullman Caring for Kids, visit cullmancaringforkids.com or call 256-739-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.